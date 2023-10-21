AICTE approves eight technical institutions to offer evening Engineering courses

October 21, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved eight technical institutions to offer evening Engineering courses with 570 seats for working professionals in Karnataka.

After a demand from working professionals from four years, the AICTE has approved 137 technical institutions to offer evening courses in the country. Among the eight approved in the State, all institutions are private engineering colleges with 30 seating capacity in each stream, and the AICTE has ordered to complete the admissions by October 30.

Earlier, there were 12 evening engineering colleges in the State. However, the AICTE withdrew the courses in 2019-20. After the demand from working professionals, the AICTE has decided to re-introduce the evening Engineering courses from this academic year and the State government has also given its nod.

An evening Engineering course aspirant Chetan, from Kunigal, said, “I have completed a three-year diploma course. I am working as a quality engineer in a private firm in Bengaluru. Earlier, the closure of evening engineering colleges was a major setback for working professionals. Finally, the AICTE has decided to re-introduce the course. Initially, no engineering colleges came forward to start the courses. So, we demanded the State government start the engineering courses in the government engineering colleges. Now, eight private engineering colleges have got permission from the AICTE and it will helpful to thousands of working professionals to pursue their higher education.”

Institutions that got approval

Sri Vidya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru for Computer Science and engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical engineering.

Dr.Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Bengaluru for Civil engineering, Mechanical engineering, Electrical and Electronics engineering.

Acharya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru for computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, mechanical engineering.

JSS Academy of Technical Education, Bengaluru for computer science and engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

HKBK college of Engineering, Bengaluru for electronics and communication engineering.

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru for Artificial intelligence and machine learning, Electronics and communication, mechanical engineering.

Tontadarya College of engineering, Gadag for Electronics and communication, mechanical engineering.

Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumakuru for Electronics and communication, mechanical engineering courses.

