GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AICCTU demands 61 safai karamcharis who were illegally terminated be reinstated 

Updated - May 21, 2024 10:11 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Central Council of Trade (AICCTU) has alleged that 61 woman safai karamcharis belonging to the Dalit and other marginalised communities have been refused employment by the DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) for having raised their voice against injustice and extortion.

AICCTU said that these workers have been working for various periods upto 11 years.

“From 2019 onwards, the sham contractors used to deposit the wages of the workers to their account and demanded the workers to pay over ₹ 3000 monthly cash to the supervisors, who said that the amount would be paid to both the agency and CABS. When they spoke up, they were victimised and harassed. The amount being extorted by the agency increased from ₹3000 to ₹4200 from each worker each month,” said an AICCTU statement.

It added that workers had approached the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) in October 2023, and the amount was stopped from being collected.

However, on April 23, when the workers reported for duty, they were informed that they were being terminated and were not allowed inside the campus, alleged AICCTU. It further said that the workers were told that a new contractor was brought in and their services were not required.

“Out of the 77 workers, only 16 workers who had not demanded their rights and had continued to pay the extorted amount were allowed inside,” it said. Following this, a complaint was raised by the workers before the Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis (KSCSK) by AICCTU, and a meeting was held where CABS representatives told KSCSK that there was no objection to hiring the concerned workers.

AICCTU also said that the workers were told that they would be reinstated on May 9; however, when they reported for work, they were not taken back to service. It said that CABS must immediately provide work to the illegally retrenched workers.

Related Topics

labour / labour dispute

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.