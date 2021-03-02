AI driven personalised eyecare unit launched

The unit has been set up at Narayana Nethralaya in Indiranagar

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven Personalised Ophthalmology unit that will cover wide-ranging eye problems, including cataract surgery, dry eye, pediatric diseases and complications arising out of COVID-19, was launched on Monday.

The unit has been set up at Narayana Nethralaya in Indiranagar. It will also cater to the rising incidence of myopia among children.

Hospital chairman and managing director K. Bhujang Shetty said personalised ophthalmology is a synchronisation of three critical pillars – deployment of clinical skills and knowledge; advanced imaging of the eye (backed by AI) and linkage to advanced research labs.

“For instance, myopia cases among children have manifolded by 100 times in the last one year in view of over exposure to laptops, mobile screens and digital learning methods. Such cases need personalised ophthalmological care. Our Indiranagar unit will be the first branch to formally adopt personalised eyecare in its daily operations,” he said.

Stating that AI will enable specialists to see more patients, screen more people to detect eye disease early, and offer the right treatment at the right time, Dr. Shetty said, “We can accurately and effectively diagnose and treat people with a proven accuracy rate of more than 99% with this technology.”

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has funded this personalised eyecare protocol to the tune of ₹4 crore. The hospital is soon going to begin gene therapy for eyecare, the doctor added.

Dr. Rohit Shetty, hospital vice chairman, said personalised ophthalmology is a boon to patients who do not respond to conventional treatment. “We have to personalise treatment and medicines for patients. Currently, 38% of patients require personalised medicine. This share is set to increase as changing lifestyles and working conditions are triggering different ailments among people,” he said.