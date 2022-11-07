AI-based corporate wellness platform developed to deal with stress and anxiety

ADVERTISEMENT

Constant stress and anxiety have become the new normal, especially in the COVID-19 era. It spares no one, be it the experienced workforce or the newbies.

In order to cope with stress, anxiety, and improve the physical as well as mental well being of employees, companies are seeking help from professionals for therapy in various forms including yoga. However to have a professional to be in person and oversee the therapy is not always possible when the workforce is scattered.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be a solution to address this and a start-up, part of the ARTPARKs ignite programme founded by S.N. Omkar from the Department of Aerospace, IISc., and Dhruv Shindhe, has come up with an AI-based corporate wellness platform.

This AI corporate wellness platform, Kreeda.ai, will be put through a pilot study involving a small pool of employees belonging to a Bengaluru-based Defence PSU.

“We have built an AI corporate wellness platform, which will look after the physical and the mental wellbeing of employees and this will explore physical fitness, anxiety, stress levels and tell the HR and the management about the status of their employees,” said Mr. Shindhe.

Employees will have to fill out a questionnaire to know about their mental and physical wellbeing and then they will be given a curriculum to improve it.

“Our platform will encompass AI-based yogasanas that will drive the employees to perform yogasanas daily and will also make sure they are doing it properly like a trainer would,” he said.

He added that the platform incorporates mindfulness techniques based on cognitive behaviour therapy, which will reduce anxiety and stress. “It has been scientifically recorded that doing them daily does reduce anxiety and stress,” he added.

Kreeda.ai has also built a mental health chat bot, which will interact with employees and help them out if they are in a stressed out situation.