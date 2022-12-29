ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of New Year’s eve, BBMP inspecting hotels, pubs, and restaurants for vaccination and COVID-19 protocols

December 29, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases and with the coming New Year festivities, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started checking the vaccine certificates of staff in restaurants and hotels in the city.

The recent State government guidelines have mandated that pubs, hotels, and restaurants only allow people with masks, institute thermal screening, and put up sanitiser facilities for all indoor events.

Last year, the civic body issued a circular mandating commercial establishments, including hotels and offices, to ensure that all their employees are vaccinated.

“The civic body is checking the vaccination certificates of hotel employees ahead of the New Year celebrations, where a lot of people will go to restaurants and bars and pubs. This may increase COVID-19 infection and hence we have taken this precautionary measure,” a BBMP Health Department official said.

The recent guidelines specifically mentioned that organizers, managers, and service staff of hotels, pubs, restaurants, clubs, and resorts are expected to have taken at least two doses of the vaccine.

“Though the government has not made booster dose must, the guidelines clarify that staffers have to mandatorily take two doses of the vaccine,” the official added.

“All large assemblies shall strictly be outdoor and as far as possible in the day. The prescribed capacity of the areas shall not be exceeded, particularly in indoor areas (seating like hotels), pubs, restaurants, clubs, resorts,” said Randeep D., Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, said in a circular.

