Ahead of new year, Bengaluru police seize narcotics worth ₹6.5 crore, including 318 kg of ganja

In a major drug seizure, the Bengaluru City Police seized narcotics worth ₹6.5 crore, including 318 kg of marijuana, and arrested five persons in two different cases, recently.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said the city police had stepped up their vigil on narcotics peddling in the city ahead of New Year celebrations. “Usually, narcotics trade goes up at this time of the year and we are prepared to crack down,” he said, adding as part of this special drive the city police had seized large amounts of ganja and synthetic drugs worth several crores.

The Govindapura police seized 318 kg of ganja and arrested three persons. The police have also seized a car from the peddlers. According to the police, the accused are Acchu Santosh, 28, Zameer Khan, 29, and his spouse Reshma, 28, all from Kerala. The accused Santosh has multiple cases in Kerala and is wanted by the Kerala police.

The police said the trio were selling ganja at HRBR Layout in the city, keeping it in a plastic bag. As soon as the police received a tip-off from informants about this, the team rushed to the spot and arrested them.

The police said the accused Khan runs a travel agency and carries tourists to Kerala. He came into contact with Santosh during one of his visits to Kerala. As their bond grew, he started to bring ganja from Kerala to Bengaluru. Khan’s wife Reshma was selling the same. Peddler Santosh was receiving ganja from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Two foreign national arrested

Meanwhile, Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly peddling drugs. The CCB police seized cocaine, MDMA crystals, and estasy pills worth ₹3 crore.

On November 20, the CCB received a tip-off that two Nigerian nationals were selling drugs staying in a rented house at Puttaswamy Layout in Soladevanahalli. The police raided the place and arrested the accused. The police seized 1.5 kg MDMA, 202 grams of cocaine, and 23 ecstasy tablets.

The accused have been identified as Michael Iwgbare and Agwu Ezekiel. The duo entered India on a medical visa about five years back. They were sourcing drugs from African nationals residing in Mumbai and Delhi.