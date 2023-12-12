Ahead of New Year, Bengaluru police seize drugs worth ₹21 crore from Nigerian

December 12, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The narcotics wing of the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian and seized 16 kg of MDMA and 500 gram of cocaine worth ₹21 crore.

Terming this as the biggest seizure so far, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that the accused had come to the city on a business visa and rented a house in Ramamurthynagar for the last one year.

The accused, suspected to be part of a bigger network linked to neighbouring States, used to source the drugs concealed in parcels and courier them by hiding them in chocolate boxes, soap covers, bedsheets and readymade garments.

Police suspect that the Nigerian was gathering a huge amount of drugs ahead of New Year parties. A case under the NDPS Act and Foreigners Act has been registered against him in Ramamurthynagar police station.

The police have detained the landlord for failing to inform the jurisdictional police about his tenant. Legal action will be initiated against him, said the police. Landlords have been told to furnish details of their tenants to the jurisdictional police without fail.

Bengaluru police had launched a mobile app recently to help PG owners, owners of lodges and landlords to voluntarily upload details of their tenants and guests.

