Ahead of monsoon, residents call for ward committee meetings to resume

31 May 2020 20:06 IST

With the monsoon just around the corner, citizen activists and residents are urging ward committee members to restart meetings, many of which were put on hold because of the lockdown. With the recent spate of rains exposing the lack of preparedness by civic agencies, there is renewed urgency to ensure that ward committees start meeting from June.

One of the key concerns is the lack of progress in setting up Disaster Management Cells in each of the 198 wards.

H.R. Sreenivasa Rao, a volunteer at Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB), which was at the forefront of a campaign for ward committees, said that only a few committees convened meetings in May to discuss the setting up of Disaster Management Cells at the ward level. “However, since the communication related to DMCs was not clear and other issues were not discussed, residents and active participants want ward committees to meet again, and regularly from June,” said Mr. Rao.

Mala Sugantha, an active participant of ward committee meetings in Hoysala Nagar ward, said that a ward committee meeting was held recently. “But citizens were not properly informed about the meeting and constitution of DMCs. Hence, we have asked for a second meeting. With COVID-19 here to stay and monsoon approaching, ward committees have a vital role to play to mitigate problems and to ensure time-bound implementation of plans at the micro level,” she said, adding that macro-level policies and guidelines cannot be implemented without support at the grassroots.

Empower ward committees

According to Srinivas Alavilli of CfB, this is the right time for the civic body to empower ward committees. “Such distressing times should be converted into an opportunity to empower ward committees. The civic body should have roped in the ward committees in steps to combat COVID-19, including identification of labourers and destitute people, and for distribution of ration kits,” he said.

Gangambike Mallikarjun, former mayor, said that she has been getting calls regarding the next ward committee meeting as it was not conducted in April and May due to lockdown. “The amount each ward has been allocated in the BBMP budget to fight COVID-19 can be utilised effectively by involving ward committees,” she said.