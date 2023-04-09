Ahead of IPL practice match in Bengaluru on April 10, here is a list of ‘no parking’ spaces

April 09, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

In view of the IPL cricket practice match in Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, traffic arrangements have been made from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have also have also put in place parking restrictions.

‘No Parking’ roads Queen’s Road MG Road Cubbon Road Raj Bhavan Road Central Street Road St. Mark’s Road Museum Road Kasturba Road Ambedkar Veedhi Road Trinity Junction Lavelle Road Vittal Malya Road Nrupathunga road

Parking places for public (subject to availability) UB City parking lot King’s Road BRV Ground below Metro lane Kanteerava Stadium Shivajinagar BMTC TTMC (1st floor) Old KGID Building