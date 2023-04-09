HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of IPL practice match in Bengaluru on April 10, here is a list of ‘no parking’ spaces

Bengaluru Traffic Police issues advisory on traffic diversions and no parking spaces

April 09, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Cricketers from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) greet the crowd during the RCB Unbox, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 26, 2023.

Cricketers from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) greet the crowd during the RCB Unbox, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In view of the IPL cricket practice match in Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, traffic arrangements have been made from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have also have also put in place parking restrictions.

‘No Parking’ roads
Queen’s Road
MG Road
Cubbon Road
Raj Bhavan Road
Central Street Road
St. Mark’s Road
Museum Road
Kasturba Road
Ambedkar Veedhi Road
Trinity Junction
Lavelle Road
Vittal Malya Road
Nrupathunga road
Parking places for public (subject to availability)
UB City parking lot
King’s Road
BRV Ground below Metro lane
Kanteerava Stadium
Shivajinagar BMTC TTMC (1st floor)
Old KGID Building
Related Topics

Bangalore / IPL

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.