Ahead of Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru, parking restrictions around Lalbagh for 12 days

The Bengaluru traffic police have imposed parking restrictions around Lalbagh for 12 days, ahead of the flower show at the botanical garden organised by the Department of Horticulture as part of the Independence Day celebrations scheduled from August 4 to August 18.
According to the official release, about eight to 10 lakh tourists, dignitaries, foreign spectators and school children will be visiting the flower show. Parking of vehicles will be prohibited in surrounding areas of Lalbagh to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
The police have also arranged for parking at the following places:
Meanwhile, vehicle parking has been prohibited at:
“Visitors to the flower show are requested to use public transport like Metro, BMTC, cabs etc., and help to avoid traffic congestion,” MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.
