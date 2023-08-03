Ahead of Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru, parking restrictions around Lalbagh for 12 days

August 03, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru traffic police have imposed parking restrictions around Lalbagh for 12 days, ahead of the flower show at the botanical garden organised by the Department of Horticulture as part of the Independence Day celebrations scheduled from August 4 to August 18.

According to the official release, about eight to 10 lakh tourists, dignitaries, foreign spectators and school children will be visiting the flower show. Parking of vehicles will be prohibited in surrounding areas of Lalbagh to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The police have also arranged for parking at the following places:

Dr. Marigowda Road: Al-Ameen college premises for parking the 2 wheelers K.H. Road: Shantinagara BMTC multi-storied parking lot for two- and four-wheeler parking Dr. Marigowda Road: Hopcoms parking lot for two- and four-wheeler parking J.C. Road: Corporation parking lot for two- and four-wheeler parking.

Meanwhile, vehicle parking has been prohibited at:

Dr. Marigowda Road: From Lalbagh main gate to Nimhans on both sides of the road K.H. Road: K.H. Circle to Shanthinagar junction on both sides of the Double Road Lalbagh Road: From Subbaiah Circle to Lalbagh main gate on both sides of the road Siddaiah Road: Urvashi Theatre junction to Wilson Garden 12th cross, both sides of the road BTS Road: From BMTC junction towards post office Krumbigal Road both sides Lalbagh West Gate to R.V. Teachers College R.V. Teachers College to Ashoka Pillar Ashoka Pillar to Siddapura Junction

“Visitors to the flower show are requested to use public transport like Metro, BMTC, cabs etc., and help to avoid traffic congestion,” MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

