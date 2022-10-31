Ahead of GIM, BBMP takes up cleaning work in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 31, 2022 20:07 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up a cleaning drive across the city ahead of the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) from November 2 to 4.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, has ordered all the BBMP zonal officials to start the drive in their respective zones. The civic body will clean and develop footpaths, fill the potholes, asphalt roads which are in bad shape, and remove illegal flexes in the city.

A senior BBMP officer said that the drive is being conducted to make sure that the city looks good ahead of the GIM where dignitaries and investors from across the world will attend.

“The Commissioner has also conducted inspections in various zones to check the work happening and also zone-wise officials are told to check for problems in their zones and attend to them immediately,” he added.

The GIM will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2.

