Ahead of festivities, private bus fares in Bengaluru soar despite drives by Transport Department

This month, due to the occurrence of two holiday series, private bus operators have raised fares. The long-distance bus fares continue to be disproportionately high, with online booking platforms showing prices surpassing ₹2,100 for trips from Bengaluru to Mangaluru and over ₹2,000 for journeys from Bengaluru to Hubballi

January 10, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
On several long-distance routes, fares are double the standard rates. However, officials from the Transport Department claim they have been vigilant and monitoring bus operators engaging in overcharging practices and taking legal actions against them.

On several long-distance routes, fares are double the standard rates. However, officials from the Transport Department claim they have been vigilant and monitoring bus operators engaging in overcharging practices and taking legal actions against them.

Despite conducting special drives to curb private bus operators charging excessive fares during the festive season, the Transport Department has failed to provide any relief to the public. Ahead of Makara Sankranti and Republic Day, the prices of most private bus tickets have been hiked anywhere in the range of 50% to 80%.

This month, due to the occurrence of a two-holiday series, private bus operators have raised their fares. The long-distance bus fares continue to be disproportionately high, with online booking platforms showing prices surpassing ₹2,100 for trips from Bengaluru to Mangaluru and over ₹2,000 for journeys from Bengaluru to Hubballi.

Travellers heading from Bengaluru to Shivamogga now face seat charges of up to ₹1,500, while the fare for the Bengaluru to Udupi and Belagavi route stands at approximately ₹2,000. On several other long-distance routes, fares are double the standard rates. Earlier, the Bengaluru to Shivamogga bus charges were ₹450-550, while the fare for the Bengaluru to Udupi and Belagavi route was ₹750 to ₹1,000 respectively.

However, officials from the Transport Department claim they have been vigilant and monitoring bus operators engaging in overcharging practices and taking legal actions against them. “We have filed cases against operators who exploit passengers by imposing excessively high fares. We have consistently advised them to adhere to standard fare rates instead of capitalising on the situation. The enforcement team has also imposed penalties on operators for violating permit regulations and committing other offenses,” a senior official said.

“Despite the special drives, where’s the relief for us? I used to pay around ₹800 for a sleeper coach journey from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. Now, the fares have more than doubled. Authorities should establish a cap on fare increases during the festive season, instead of allowing operators to exploit passengers,” said Vijay Kumar from Bengaluru.

“Just two days ago, when I tried to book a ticket to Udupi, my hometown, the booking portal displayed a fare of ₹2,100 for a specific bus operator, excluding tax. The trend of charging exorbitant fares seems to have become a regular feature during festive seasons. Despite officials claiming to take action, it appears to be a futile effort,” said Rajesh Bhat from Udupi.

