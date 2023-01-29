Ahead of elections, Bengaluru likely to be the focus of Union and State Budgets

January 29, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Bengaluru, which has 28 of the total 224 seats in the State, will likely be in focus in the Union and State Budgets in February.

The pathetic condition of the city’s roads and crumbling infrastructure, which gets exposed with even brief spells of rain, has often left the government embarrassed. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is not very confident of poll prospects in the city — evident in its repeated attempts to push civic elections — is keen to make a turnaround in its image ahead of the Assembly elections and the upcoming budgets provide an opportunity to do so.

“We want to create a buzz around big-ticket infrastructure projects that are getting implemented after a lull, be it suburban rail or the Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR). Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that suburban rail project will be completed in 40 months has, we believe, enthused voters,” said a senior Minister from the city.

Big grant, big plans

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the charge of Bengaluru Development and Finance, will likely announce a grant of ₹7,000 crore for the city’s civic body through the Nagarothana Scheme, up from ₹6,000 crore allocated in the 2022-23 Budget. Though the previous State Budget said ₹6,000 crore will be spent over three years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already issued work orders for the entire gamut of works. The Budget will likely announce the setting up of new waste processing plants, transfer stations, a rotary flyover to link Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli, among other projects.

He not only plans to focus on decongesting the city that he has spoken about repeatedly but also hopes to get sizeable investments in infrastructure that will help the city from the Union Budget, sources close to the Chief Minister said. The State government expects investments for suburban rail, STRR project, and special high-speed trains connecting the city to various parts of the State in the Union Budget.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said he is keen on developing satellite towns near the city to expand its growth and decongest it at the same time and that these towns will be along the alignment of the STRR. Mr. Bommai is expected to announce projects to develop Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, and Bidadi and other towns around the city connected by the STRR and the newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, as satellite towns for the city.

Speaking at the first Jana Spandana Rally in Doddaballapur in September 2022, the Chief Minister announced his vision for Bengaluru as one with multiple satellite towns and announced the development of four. He also said these satellite towns should be developed with a focus on a particular industry such as health, aviation, and defence. Sources said the State has sought aid in the Union Budget for the development of one of the satellite towns as a Fintech City, on the lines of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City.

City budget

Meanwhile, the civic budget to be presented by officials for the third consecutive year, in the absence of an elected body, will likely be rendered a non-event as all the capital expenditure for the city will be announced in the State Budget to derive maximum political mileage out of it. “Out of its own revenues, the civic body is capable of only carrying out maintenance works such as solid waste management, roads, and social welfare. We have convinced the Chief Minister that all capital expenditure in the city has to be driven by the State government itself,” a senior official said.