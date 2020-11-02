Aggressive testing to be done in RR Nagar after bypoll: BBMP Commissioner

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, on Monday, said “aggressive testing” will be carried out in Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency after the bypoll. Voting for the by-election in the constituency will be held on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the mustering centre in Rajarajeshwarinagar, Mr. Prasad said, “The area has witnessed a lot of crowding in the past few days. The number of positive cases in the zone has also comparatively increased. Hence, we will give more emphasis for testing in Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency after polling. Aggressive testing will be done. Trends show that there has been increase in cases in the outskirts as well.”

Earlier, to ensure the bypoll campaigns do not lead to the spread of COVID-19, the civic body deployed additional marshals in the nine wards that come under it.