Aftermath of downpour: Plethora of problems continue at residential properties in Bengaluru

The most prominent problems present in the city seems to be roof leakage, ruined basements and elevator defects

The most prominent problems present in the city seems to be roof leakage, ruined basements and elevator defects

Record rainfall the city received this year wreaked havoc in many residential localities as they were severely inundated, damaging infrastructure. While temporary measures were taken during the time to solve the problem at hand, in its aftermath, house owners are left with a plethora of infrastructural issues to take care of. Many have also resorted to some preventive measures to avoid large scale problems in the future. Months after the incidents, The Hindu spoke to house owners, RWAs and engineers, to assess the damages.

The most prominent problems present in the city seems to be roof leakage, ruined basements and elevator defects. “We have noticed a 40% increase in roof leakage complaints after this year’s rains. Water was literally dripping inside the houses. As we had not seen this kind of rain in years, it has definitely brought in many infrastructural problems, some of which have even brought BBMP’s fault to the forefront,” said M. Ramesh, Joint Secretary, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA). He further said “In most gated communities in Sarjapur, Whitefield and Bellandur, problems caused by rains have not been solved.”

While most problems are limited mostly to the IT belt, roof leakage has been reported from all areas including old areas like Banashankari, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi and Malleswaram. There are also other sewage and electricity related problems. Since electric lines were affected, we have seen lift problems. We have also received complaints about Sewage Treatment Plants, sump cleaning and water supply problems. The civic bodies should do something about all of these”, Mr. Ramesh added.

Apart from these, apartment complexes had some specific problems of their own which included looking for alternative parking arrangements while the basements got repaired. “There were some unintended consequences when it came to vehicular parking. At some apartments, basements also have critical installations like generators, DG sets and motor rooms which were damaged in the rains. Thus, it caused material loss with regard to equipment,” explained Vikram Rai, general secretary, Bengaluru Apartment Federation (BAF). He added that the clearance of silt and mud which got accumulated in the complexes due to rain was also a major issue in apartments.

A few apartment complexes in North Bengaluru recently experienced a strange infrastructural problem where the groundwater rose from below and got accumulated in the elevator pits. “As there was excess rain, the groundwater levels have gone up. All these years, we had not seen something like this, but recently, it rained one evening and then by next morning, our elevator pits were filled with water. The repair work took almost two weeks,” said Pramila Rao, a resident of an apartment in Kodigehalli.

What next? How to prevent?

Some house owners are now building retaining walls in front of their basements to stop the flood water from entering inside. Others are taking up waterproofing of basements. Engineers’ advice that basements should be constructed with a silt pattern drainage system in the periphery with a pump in the middle to carry excess water out. Mr. Ramesh also added that lack of shoulder drains due to Smart City and White Topping work is also a matter of concern during the floods.

However, in areas like Whitefield, Bellandur and other places in IT belt, owners and RWAs are hesitating to take up any infrastructural measures due to the ongoing encroachment clearance drive of BBMP.