After two-year break, grandeur returns to Jayamahal Durga puja

After two pandemic-hit years, Durga puja celebrations are back to its glorious self. The Jayamahal Sarbajanin Durga Charitable Samiti (JSDCS) has kickstarted its 68th year of Durga puja celebrations which, the organisers say, are among the oldest Durga pujas in Bengaluru, and one which has consistently won awards, including the best Durga puja in 2019.

Different communities come together during the puja, Bijon Majumder, president of JSDCS, told The Hindu, “All neighborhoods in and around Jayamahal take an active part in the Durga puja celebrations. The chanting of mantras and the reverberating of the dhak makes the aura of the place devotional. The theme of the decorations this year is 75 years of Independence, and a special pavilion is also dedicated for the same”.

Apart from events like dance, music, fashion show, mime etc., performed by the committee, a special DJ for dandiya is also an attraction this year. The huge area of the pandal is also set for 22 food stalls.

At the end of the fourth day of the puja, which is Vijayadashami, the visarjan of the goddess Durga brings the puja to an end.