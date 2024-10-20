ADVERTISEMENT

After two-day break, rains back in Bengaluru, part of the city flooded again

Published - October 20, 2024 06:24 am IST - Bengaluru

According to the IMD, Bengaluru city received 17.4 mm rainfall and HAL 12 mm rain on Saturday till 8.30 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Spectators walk across a flooded road after the fourth day’s play of the India-New Zealand Test in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

After two days of respite from heavy rain that left a trail of damages in the city, Bengaluru again received showers on Saturday, leading to disruption in traffic and flooding in a few areas.

People travelling home from offices were stuck in traffic, even as they found it difficult to navigate through the inundated roads in many areas.

A flooded road near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

According to the IMD, Bengaluru city received 17.4 mm rainfall and HAL 12 mm rain on Saturday till 8.30 p.m. An IMD release said Bengaluru is likely to receive rain and thunderstorm on Sunday.

Sri Sai Layout, which was flooded a couple of days ago, was flooded again on Saturday.

Neelufar Ahmed, a resident, said that the rains arrived just when the layout was returning to normality. She feared that if rains continued water might enter houses again.

Motorists, too, were caught off guard. Prithvik Anileth said it took three hours to travel from M.G. Road to Whitefield. Another commuter, Kiran Shetty, said traffic was disrupted in south Bengaluru.

A senior BBMP official said in all the zones the officials have been told to be on alert to flood response. The disaster management teams have also been informed to handle the situation.

