GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After two-day break, rains back in Bengaluru, part of the city flooded again

According to the IMD, Bengaluru city received 17.4 mm rainfall and HAL 12 mm rain on Saturday till 8.30 p.m.

Published - October 20, 2024 06:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Spectators walk across a flooded road after the fourth day’s play of the India-New Zealand Test in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Spectators walk across a flooded road after the fourth day’s play of the India-New Zealand Test in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

After two days of respite from heavy rain that left a trail of damages in the city, Bengaluru again received showers on Saturday, leading to disruption in traffic and flooding in a few areas.

People travelling home from offices were stuck in traffic, even as they found it difficult to navigate through the inundated roads in many areas.

A flooded road near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

A flooded road near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

According to the IMD, Bengaluru city received 17.4 mm rainfall and HAL 12 mm rain on Saturday till 8.30 p.m. An IMD release said Bengaluru is likely to receive rain and thunderstorm on Sunday.

Sri Sai Layout, which was flooded a couple of days ago, was flooded again on Saturday.

Neelufar Ahmed, a resident, said that the rains arrived just when the layout was returning to normality. She feared that if rains continued water might enter houses again.

Motorists, too, were caught off guard. Prithvik Anileth said it took three hours to travel from M.G. Road to Whitefield. Another commuter, Kiran Shetty, said traffic was disrupted in south Bengaluru.

A senior BBMP official said in all the zones the officials have been told to be on alert to flood response. The disaster management teams have also been informed to handle the situation.

Published - October 20, 2024 06:24 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.