After tiles, Commercial Street now gets white-topping

Bengaluru

28 December 2021 01:34 IST

Work on the 540-m road was taken up in May 2020

In July earlier this year, the colourful avatar of Commercial Street, complete with coloured tiles, was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister, B.S. Yeddiyurappa. Just days later, the tiles faded, prompting Revenue Minister R. Ashok to direct the contractor to replace them at their own cost. Cut to end of December, the 540-metre stretch is now being white-topped.

The commercial centre in the central business district is being developed by the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. (BSCL) at a cost of ₹5.5 crore and the work began in May 2020. Despite several deadlines, the work has progressed at a slow pace. However, with white-topping now taken up, traders are hopeful of their businesses picking up at least in 2022.

P. Rajendra Cholan, managing director of BSCL, told The Hindu that the decision to take up white-topping was taken after inputs from the technical committee and the project management consultant. The colour of the tiles were fading and the tiles were also getting damaged due to heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement, he pointed out.

Clarifying that the white-topping was taken up at no extra cost, he said the 3.5-metre carriage way would be white-topped, while 1 metre on either side would have cobble stones.

Sanjay Motwani, president of Bengaluru Commercial Association, said traders were consulted before the decision to take up white-topping was taken. “The quality of tiles was good; but they were not able to handle the traffic load,” he stated and added that while the decorative element (coloured tiles) was now lost, the road at least would be stronger to handle the load.

“Given the speed at which work is now progressing, we are confident of work being completed by Sankranthi,” he added.