After three years, BBMP to effectively implement welfare programmes

March 02, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

After nearly three years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced various welfare schemes in its budget. The civic body claimed that it was not possible to effectively implement welfare programmes during 2020–21 and 2021–22 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All previous welfare programmes of the BBMP are being taken up again during 2022–23. As many as 1,500 beneficiaries have been selected under ‘Onti Mane’ scheme in 2022–23 for providing assistance of ₹5 lakh each under various categories. A sum of ₹100 crore has been earmarked for 2,000 people under the Onti Mane scheme in 2023-24,” BBMP Special Commissioner for Finance Jayaram Raipura said in his Budget speech on Thursday.

Along with 48 night shelters in Bengaluru for the homeless, the civic body, following the order of the Supreme Court, has proposed to set up 84 night shelters at an additional cost of ₹3 crore during 2023–24.

The BBMP is also planning to open eight old age homes, one for each zone in 2023–24, under Shravan Vasathi scheme. A sum of ₹16 crore is earmarked for the same by the civic body. Meanwhile, a Savithri Vasathi scheme is proposed to be started in 2023–24 to provide paying guest accommodation for working women. “Eight such hostels are proposed in each of the eight zones of the BBMP in association with empanelled voluntary organisations. An amount of ₹24 crore has been earmarked for this welfare programme,” Mr. Raipura said.

The BBMP has earmarked ₹25 crore for the development of street hawker zones. The palike said in its Budget that a city-wide survey is already being conducted for the welfare of street vendors. Town Vending Committees have also been formed. Two hawker zones have been identified in each Assembly constituency of the city. “So far, 67,385 street vendors have been identified under the Prime Minister Swanidhi scheme and 36,115 beneficiaries have received financial assistance from banks,” Mr. Raipura added.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has earmarked ₹5 crore to encourage legal, medical, engineering and similar such higher education as well as foreign education of children of BBMP employees and DPS employees.

