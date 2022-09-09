After the rain, BBMP begins SWD desilting

Tenders floated to remove silt from drains located primarily in core city areas

Tenders floated to remove silt from drains located primarily in core city areas

Bengaluru

Following the recent downpour, which resulted in flooding and large-scale damage, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to remove silt from all primary, secondary, and tertiary drains in the city.

This week, the BBMP floated short-term tenders to desilt storm-water drains primarily located in the core areas of the city. BBMP storm-water drains (SWD) Chief Engineer Lokesh told The Hindu, “We are taking up 560 km of desilting work in BBMP limits and we have called for the tender. Work is going on in all the main SWDs in the city.”

“Earlier, before the rainy season, as part of rain preparedness, around 440 km of SWDs have been cleaned. Now, after rain, we have decided to call for tender and desilt more SWDs,” he added.

On Friday, the civic body claimed that at more than 30 locations, blockages, and encroachments had been cleared. The officials said that in Mahadevapura zone, which is the worst affected following heavy rainfall, encroachments and blockages at 10 locations were attended to, including at Eco Space, DNA Eden View apartments, and Divyasree apartments.

BBMP officials said that in the future, the civic body would hold meetings with Revenue Department officials to identify encroachments and take action to clear them.

This January, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the charge of Bengaluru Development, announced a special package of ₹1,500 crore for the SWD network in the city, with a focus on preventing floods. The package was given under the Amruta Nagarothana Scheme.

126 lakes overflowed after rain, says BBMP

As things got back to normal in the city, the BBMP published the list of lakes that overflowed following the recent downpour.

On Friday, the BBMP said that 126 lakes, including Ulsoor lake, Sankey Tank, Horamavu lake, Devarabeesanahalli lake, Kundalahalli lake, and Jakkur lake, overflowed.