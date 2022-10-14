After several delays, Bengaluru civic body sets October 31 deadline for completion of key projects

The flyover at Shivananda Circle in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

After missing several deadlines over many years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now set October 31 as the date by which the work on five key projects will be completed, ahead of the festival season and the Global Investors Meet.

The BBMP took the decision after Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath reviewed the progress of the projects on Friday. In a release, BBMP Chief Engineer (Projects) said, “Further to the directions, and in view of the upcoming festival season and the scheduled Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru, we have identified some of the key ongoing projects which shall be expedited, and completed on or before 31st of October 2022.”

Shivananda Circle flyover

According to the BBMP, the proposed date of completion of the flyover between Shivananda Circle and Race Course junction is fixed for October 23. The flyover, the construction of which began in 2017, has run into controversies ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body recently opened the flyover to traffic despite the beautification work under the structure being incomplete. Following quality concerns, the BBMP asked the Indian Institute of Science to submit a report after a technical analysis. However, the flyover was opened for traffic even before submission of the report by IISc.

Days before the project was to be completed in November 2021, the BBMP opted for a design change to make do with the available land.

The project was conceived in 2011 and the State Cabinet approved ₹19.8 crore in 2017. Later, the project cost shot up to ₹39.5 crore as the earlier planned 326-metre flyover had to be extended to 492.84 metres.

Other projects

Ongoing road projects, from Mathikere main road junction to railway parallel road junction, and from Domlur flyover to Ejipura junction will be completed by October 31, according to the BBMP.

The deadline for completion of TenderSURE work on K.G. Road (from Mysore Bank junction to Majestic) and N.R. Road is 31 October.