After scrutiny at Bengaluru South, EC finds nominations of 300 candidates valid in Karnataka

April 06, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the final scrutiny of the 492 sets of nominations by 358 candidates for the first of the two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, polling for which will be held on April 26, the Election Commission has found the nominations of 300 candidates to be valid.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the EC had adjourned the scrutiny of the nominations filed by 34 candidates in Bengaluru South to Saturday, April 6, following a dispute. After the scrutiny on Saturday, 35 of the 49 nominations in Bengaluru South have been accepted. “As many as 24 of the 35 candidates are valid. With this, a total of 419 of the 492 nominations have been accepted,” stated a release from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka.

The final number of candidates who will be in fray for the April 26 polling will be known after April 8, which is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Meanwhile, the total seizures made by the Election Commission since March 16, when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, crossed ₹262 crore on Saturday. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.