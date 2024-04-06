GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After scrutiny, EC finds nominations of 300 candidates valid in Bengaluru South

The final number of candidates who will be in fray for the April 26 polling will be known after April 8, which is the last date for withdrawal of candidature

April 06, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following the final scrutiny of the 492 sets of nominations by 358 candidates for the first of the two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, polling for which will be held on April 26, the Election Commission has found the nominations of 300 candidates to be valid.

On Friday, the EC had adjourned the scrutiny of the nominations filed by 34 candidates in Bengaluru South to Saturday, April 6, following a dispute. After the scrutiny on Saturday, 35 of the 49 nominations in Bengaluru South have been accepted. “As many as 24 of the 35 candidates are valid. With this, a total of 419 of the 492 nominations have been accepted,” stated a release from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka.

The final number of candidates who will be in fray for the April 26 polling will be known after April 8, which is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Meanwhile, the total seizures made by the Election Commission since March 16, when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, crossed ₹262 crore on Saturday. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. 

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Karnataka

