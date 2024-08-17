After Revenue Minister’s public appeal, BBMP takes up work to fix bad stretch of service road on ORR

Following a public appeal by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to fix potholes on a bad stretch of the service road between Veerannapalya and Hebbal Circle damaged by recent rains, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now scheduled repair work on the stretch.

The work will be carried out for four nights, from August 18 till 21 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. As an alternative route, people are advised to utilise the main track of the Outer Ring Road.

There is metro work on the pothole-ridden stretch and it was also flooded during the recent rains. Mr. Gowda took to X (formerly Twitter) and said the public had sent him a video of the bad stretch. He publicly appealed to the BBMP and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials to address pothole issues on this stretch.

A public appeal to fix potholes by an incumbent Minister from the city had raised eyebrows. R. Ashok, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, on X said Mr. Gowda’s plea revealed the inefficiency of the government and poor coordination. “As a Minister, you are in a position to issue direct orders to get the work done. But is your public appeal an indirect criticism of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar?,” he had asked.

