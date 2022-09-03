After retirement, this teacher has turned ‘scholarship master’

K. Narayana Naik, now 80, drives his motorbike through the villages of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, helping students avail scholarships

K. Narayana Naik, now 80, drives his motorbike through the villages of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, helping students avail scholarships

When K. Narayana Naik retired in 2001, he did not choose to spend a quiet life at home with his grandchildren. Instead, he decided to help students pursue higher education, by providing them access to scholarships.

The man from Karpe village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, after teaching in more than a dozen government schools/high schools during his four-decade-old career, has been visiting government schools and colleges everyday, and providing information on scholarships to pre-matric and post-matric education.

Over ₹5 crore

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Naik said that for the past 21 years, he had been able to help nearly 1 lakh students get scholarships, worth about ₹5 crore, from various trusts, foundations, State, and Central government departments. He is now fondly called as “scholarship master” by students in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

The 80-year-old leaves home at 8 a.m. on an average day and visits schools/colleges by driving his favorite Honda Dream. “As schools/colleges are located at distant places, I drive nearly 100 km everyday,” Mr. Naik says.

Mr. Naik receives a monthly pension of ₹40,000 and more than 50% of that is spent in these travels and providing monetary support for students belonging to poor families in villages.

During the last four years (2017-18 and 2011-2022), Mr. Naik visited 871 educational institutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21 and 2021-22, he visited 109 and 207 educational institutions.

Mr. Naik, who holds BEd and MA degrees, says there are four types of scholarships: caste/religion-based, merit-based, labor-based, and trusts/foundation-based.

He had been able to provide scholarships to a large number of students belonging to the Muslim community and SCs/STs. Many children of construction workers received scholarships from the State government, he says.

Building bonds

“I visit poor households and strike conversation with students, sharing chocolates, and biscuits with them. After obtaining personal details of students and their parents, I visit schools/colleges and fill scholarship forms either online or offline,” says Mr. Naik. “Many students are unaware of the availability of scholarships.”

He also regularly follows up pending applications with departments, particularly the Social Welfare and the Labour Departments. “I don’t consider this service as my work. It is my duty to help poor students to access education,” says Mr. Naik.

“Mr. Naik also donates money to senior citizens belonging to the poorest of poor in villages,” says Kinnaje Prabhkar, member of the Bantwal taluk panchayat.