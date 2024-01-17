After rap from Karnataka High Court, BBMP to increase public toilet infrastructure by nearly half

January 17, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Rapped by the High Court of Karnataka over ill-maintained and inadequate public toilets in Bengaluru, the civic body is all set to increase the public toilets infrastructure in the city by nearly half. It is amidst various stages of tendering for 375 new public toilets, at an estimated total cost of ₹112 crore. This will take the total number of public toilets in the city to 1160, up from 785.

Not only that, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also called for tenders for renovation of 160 existing toilets and for the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of 229 e-toilets. “Many e-toilets have become defunct. The new O&M tender will revive all the e-toilets. We have conducted a survey of the existing public toilets and identified 160 toilets that need repair and renovation, which will also be carried out,” said Praveen Lingaiah, Chief Engineer, Solid Waste Management, BBMP.

The move follows a a survey by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, upon directions of the High Court, which found many public toilets unusable, dirty and without maintenance. The Court was unhappy with the Action Taken Report submitted by the BBMP on these findings.

BBMP will submit this action plan to the High Court on January 23, when the Public Interest Litigation filed by NGO Letzkit Foundation, will come up for hearing again. The High Court had also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the state government for not filing a response on the matter, despite specific directions by it, in October 2023.

204 new public toilets

BBMP has called tenders to build 204 public toilets and the last date to submit bids is on January 31. “We have identified places where these toilets have to come up based on floating population, need and availability of space. Many of them are on footpaths and we have designed these toilets to be more compact. We have four designs of varying sizes, depending on the space available,” Mr. Lingaiah said. Sources said that many of these toilets are coming up in the outer zones where public toilets are fewer.

The contractors will only build these toilets, which will be maintained by the civic body itself. A decision as to whether they will be free or pay-and-use is yet to be taken.

71 Smart Toilets

The civic body has begun building 25 smart toilets at a cost of around ₹16 crore, in the first phase. A few of these toilets that use sensors in urinals, are odourless, dispense tissue papers and sanitary pads, are already up and running near Mysore Soap Factory, Silk Board and below the Summanahalli Flyover.

These toilets will be built under the Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) model where the firm building these toilets will also maintain it for five years. The project is being expanded to build another 46 smart toilets at an estimated cost of ₹31 crore, in the second phase.

100 SHE toilets

The civic budget for 2023-24 included a proposal to build 100 SHE Toilets on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. These toilets were supposed to have restrooms, sanitary pad vending machines apart from other facilities.

The BBMP had proposed to give the firms building these toilets advertisement rights on their walls. However, tenders called for the same failed twice.

“Private players are not satisfied with the model. They say advertisement rights on the walls of the toilets is insufficient to make the investment viable. They are demanding rights for hoardings on the roofs of these toilets. But there is a hoarding ban. So we are mulling on scrapping the PPP model and for the civic body to build these toilets on our own. From the SWM Department, we have sought ₹25 crore to this end in the upcoming civic budget,” a senior official said.

