After protest, labourers get dues of over ₹3 crore from contractor

As many as 700 labourers from Salarpuria camp in Byatarayanapura, who had staged a protest and filed an FIR against two real estate companies for allegedly failing to pay their wages, were reimbursed on Wednesday.

It was a jubilant moment for them as representatives of the companies handed them a cheque of over ₹3 crore. They were assured that the remaining ₹1.8 crore would be given shortly.

Anang Naik, a labourer from Odisha who was a complainant in the case, said that they have decided to donate 10% of the funds to the welfare of other labourers who are stranded in and around the city.

“We hail from West Bengal, Bihar, U.P., and Odisha. We empathise with the distress our fellow labourers are going through and we hope that the money will help them. We will hand it over to an NGO,” he said. Advocate Zia Nomani who helped them take legal action lauded the gesture.

Workers to go home

More than half of the labourers are planing to return to their hometown, while the rest have decided to stay back in Bengaluru and complete work on the pending project.