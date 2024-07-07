After potholes now uneven roads pose threat to motorists

Even as the civic body has begun filling potholes, the unscientific way it is being done has resulted in dangerous uneven roads, say motorists.

Recent data show that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has 424 potholes to be filled. However, the numbers change daily as new ones surface due to rain. The BBMP claims they are scientifically filling the potholes using cold-mix technology. But motorists claim the patches don’t come up to the road surface, posing a danger to the riders.

For instance, at Vajarahalli, where the potholes were filled recently, the surface has become uneven in many places. Vajapeyam Srivatsa, a resident of Vajarahalli, told The Hindu that these roads were unsafe.

“We were relieved to see workers filling the potholes. But we soon realised that the poor execution of work has given rise to another problem. At night, these roads are prone to accidents. Many parents drop their children at school on this stretch,” Mr. Srivatsa said.

Sudarshan Yadav from J.P. Nagar said, “When bikers apply brakes on these uneven surfaces, like on Bannerghatta Road, the vehicle skids and falls. The BBMP has to keep the safety of riders in mind while filling the potholes. Who is responsible for accidents due to bad roads? Will BBMP pay compensation to the accident victims?” Mr. Yadav asked.

Kiran Kumar, an activist, said the BBMP is doing this hurriedly without following proper engineering standards, creating safety hazards.

However, a BBMP official in the Road Infrastructure Department said the civic body had been scientifically filling potholes and the problem of uneven roads was not rampant.

