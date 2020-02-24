After one year, students learn BEd. college lacks BU affiliation

24 February 2020 22:06 IST

They have not been able to appear for the third semester exams

Students pursuing their BEd. courses in a city-based college were in for a shock when they received a message from the management that their end-of-semester examinations scheduled on Monday could not be held as they did not get the necessary permission from Bangalore University (BU).

Later, the third semester students of Pragathi College of Education, Chikkabanavara learnt that the college does not have the necessary permission from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to run the institution.

A third semester student of the college said, “Although we enrolled in February 2019 and appeared for examination of two semesters, we are yet to get our results for these two semesters.”

Another student said that last year she initially went to another city-based college in Horamavu and her admission was later transferred to Pragathi College of Education. “We feel cheated. We want the authorities of Bangalore University to listen to our grievances and help us find a solution,” the student said.

The students said that they had submitted the examination fees on the Bangalore University website and wondered why the university had acted so late.

The students have written a petition and they are planning to seek relief from the courts as nobody from the management turned up to provide an explanation.

The management on Monday sent messages to students that they were having a discussion with the university and that they would take the responsibility of ensuring that students appear for the examination.

Despite repeated calls and complaints, the college management was unavailable for comment.

Bangalore University authorities said that the management does not have the permission to start a college. “Last year, we gave them the benefit of doubt. We thought they had the necessary permission and allowed students to appear for the examination. This year, although the students have paid the fees, it does not mean that they can appear the examination,” a senior official of the varsity said.