After Minister’s assurance, schools withdraw ‘Black Independence Day’ plans

After an assurance by Madhu Bangarappa, Minister of School Education and Literacy, that their various demands would be looked into, the Karnataka Private School Management, Teaching and Non-teaching Staff Co-ordination Committee (KPMTCC), a group of private unaided school managements, announced withdrawal of its decision to observe “Black Independence Day.”

The Minister held a meeting with private school organisations on Tuesday to discuss various problems of private schools. Responding to the minister’s assurance, KPMTCC announced that it would withdraw its earlier proposal for August 15.

Appointment of Nodal Officer

In the meeting, private school organisations alleged that the departments of Fire and Emergency Services, Public Works and Revenue were harassing private schools to issue fire safety, building safety and other certificates. The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) was harassing on issuing Recognition Renewal (RR), they alleged.

Responding to this, the Minister announced that he would appoint a nodal officer from DSEL to coordinate with all other departments and ensure that certificates are issued within a month. To solve long-term problems, the Minister promised to hold a meeting with Ministers and officials of Public Works, Home, Fire Safety, Revenue and Health departments.

