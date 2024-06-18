GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After fuel hike backlash, Karnataka government unlikely to implement user fee on waste management

Sources say as the government may also have to conduct the long pending civic polls, the materialisation of the fee is unlikely

Updated - June 18, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
BSWML had proposed to levy a ₹200 monthly user fee on the households, but the government had agreed to ₹100. | Photo Credit: File photo

 

Facing a backlash over fuel prices, the government is unlikely to implement a monthly user fee for collecting waste from households in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) had sent the file to the government for implementation of the same. 

The BSWML had proposed to levy ₹200 monthly user fee on the households, but the government had agreed for ₹100. This would generate revenue for the BSWML and the company would function independently. Now, the company is at the mercy of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The BBMP in the budget allocates funds for the functioning of the company that deals with solid and wet waste. 

According to sources, the government after increasing fuel prices has come under pressure, leading to a rethink about levying user fee. As the government may also have to conduct the long pending civic polls, the materialisation of the fee is unlikely, sources pointed out. 

An official from the BWSML told The Hindu the mood among the officials in the company was upbeat when the government agreed to the proposal, particularly because the company would become independent as the proposal would help generate at least ₹400 crore.  

Sources also said the Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar was also keen on the proposal, but his experience with the new property tax system, which was deferred due to resistance from citizens, may lead to a rethink under the present circumstances.

