After five months, active cases cross 20,000

Bengaluru

06 January 2022 23:54 IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, which has been consistently declining since September 2021, has breached the 20,000 mark, for the first time since August 15.

The number of patients under treatment had continued to dip from September 2021, touching 8,644 on October 31 and 6,574 on December 1, 2021. By January 1, 2022, however, active cases stood at 9,386, crossing the 9,000 mark for the first time since mid-October 2021 before reaching 10,292 on January 2. In five days, the number has doubled to 22,173 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with 5,031 new cases of COVID-19, the State’s tally touched 30,22,603. Of the new cases, 4,324 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. With one death, the State’s toll rose to 38,358. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 271 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 29,62,043. While the positivity rate for the day touched 3.95%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.01%. As many as 1,27,194 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,24,382 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,71,26,655.

Following recommendations by the State’s Technical Advisory Committee, the Health Department has said all mild and asymptomatic international travellers, who test positive on arrival, will now be isolated in COVID Care Centres (government and private). Such persons can be discharged on the seventh day if they continue to be asymptomatic during the preceding three days. This should be followed by seven days of home quarantine, stated a circular issued on Thursday.

In the wake of this, the BBMP and district administrations have been directed to identify hotels with necessary facilities to function as private COVID Care Centres.

The Health Department also issued guidelines for home isolation in line with the protocols released by the Centre. Patients - clinically assigned as mild/asymptomatic by the treating doctor, who have requisite facilities for self-isolation, quarantining of family contacts and caregiver (who is vaccinated) at their residence are eligible for home isolation.