After fishkill, BBMP inspects Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant

August 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Days after a fishkill incident was reported at Chikkanagamangala lake, Zonal Commissioner (South Zone), Jayaram Raipura on Friday, August 25, inspected the leachate treatment unit that was set up by a private firm at the Solid Waste Processing Plant in the village.

Residents of the area had alleged leachate that was going into the lake contaminated the water resulting in fishkill and demanded the BBMP to shut down the plant. The plant has always remained a bone of contention but BBMP is firm about running it.

Recently, a private firm had set up a leachate treatment unit in the plant and is running it on an experimental basis. Jayaram Raipura, after inspection, said that the plant will be made fully operational after clearance from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Explaining about the plant, he said the plant has the capacity to process 50,000 litres of leachate every day and produce 30,000 litres of filtered water. After the unit starts running on a full scale, treated water will be supplied to farmers for agricultural use and building activities.

Mr. Raipura said Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant has optimum capacity of processing 300 tonnes of waste every day and currently is processing only 280 tonnes. He directed the officials to repair defunct machines, install LED lights in the plant and run the plant round the clock.

He also directed the officials to set up name plates of the plant which should contain its details. The officials should also work to make citizens, school children aware of the significance of the plant by allowing them to visit on Thursday, Friday and Saturday every week between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., he said.