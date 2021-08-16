After ED searches, Siddaramaiah calls on Zameer Ahmed Khan

Bengaluru

16 August 2021 00:12 IST

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called on former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan at his residence.

Congress sources said the visit was in light of the searches conducted on Mr. Khan by the Enforcement Directorate. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar also visited Mr. Khan earlier last week. Within the Congress, Mr. Khan is seen as being close to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

“The visit was to show sympathy for the former Minister, who was searched by the Enforcement Directorate. Political discussions did not take place,” a source said. “It was just a courtesy meeting with a colleague. It is also embarrassing for the leader to publicly show solidarity with a person accused in the IMA case.”