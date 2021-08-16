Bengaluru

After ED searches, Siddaramaiah calls on Zameer Ahmed Khan

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called on former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan at his residence.

Congress sources said the visit was in light of the searches conducted on Mr. Khan by the Enforcement Directorate. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar also visited Mr. Khan earlier last week. Within the Congress, Mr. Khan is seen as being close to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

“The visit was to show sympathy for the former Minister, who was searched by the Enforcement Directorate. Political discussions did not take place,” a source said. “It was just a courtesy meeting with a colleague. It is also embarrassing for the leader to publicly show solidarity with a person accused in the IMA case.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 12:12:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/after-ed-searches-siddaramaiah-calls-on-zameer-ahmed-khan/article35930805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY