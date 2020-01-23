Bengaluru

After discharge from hospital, Harris demands probe

The Shantinagar MLA was among four persons injured in a blast

Shantinagar MLA N.A. Haris, who was among four people injured in a blast at a cultural programme on Wednesday night, was discharged on Thursday.

Doctors at St. Philomena’s Hospital, where he was being treated, said he had suffered a minor hematoma (contusion) on his left leg, apart from some minor burns.

Speaking to mediapersons after being discharged, Mr. Harris demanded a suitable probe into the incident.

“The object that exploded did not look like a cracker. It was a ball-like object that came from nowhere. I am yet to come out of the shock due to the loud explosion. The FSL report will give some clarity,” he said.

Asserting that he did not suspect anyone, the MLA said he had no enemies either politically or individually. “Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured me of a suitable probe.”

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said there should be an inquiry if it was a planned conspiracy.

BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy said, “The police have found some material similar to pellets from the place of the incident. There should be a comprehensive probe.”

