After death of BMTC employee, his wife, two children found dead

Bengaluru

02 October 2021 21:07 IST

The family did not receive COVID-19 relief though the man had died of COVID-related complications last year

A woman whose husband had passed away, reportedly because of COVID-related complications, was found dead with her two children at their residence in Prakruthi Layout on the outskirts of the city on Friday night. The police, who have recovered a note, said it appeared to be case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Vasantha (40), her son Yeshwanth (15), and daughter Nischitha (6).

The incident came to light when neighbours alerted the police when no one from the family came out of the house. In the note, the mother said that she did not want to be a burden on anyone after the death of her husband.

Vasantha’s husband Prasanna Kumar had been working with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for 12 years as a driver-cum-conductor at the Peenya depot. In August 2020, he allegedly died of COVID-related complications. However, the family of the deceased did not receive the relief promised by the State government. It is said that the deceased was not on the list of ‘COVID-19 warriors’ prepared by the BMTC.

When contacted, Anbu Kumar, managing director of BMTC, said, “It is an unfortunate incident. After the death of the employee, the BMTC paid ₹6 lakh to the family as Provident Fund and insurance benefits. Payment of more than ₹3 lakh was pending.”

He told The Hindu that the family had not received any COVID-19 relief. “The BMTC had identified 31 COVID-19 warriors who died. The family members of four COVID-19 warriors have received the relief amount. There are a set of parameters to pay compensation. I do not think that the deceased employee was on the list of warriors. I joined the corporation recently and will look into the issue,” he added.

In April this year, when BMTC employees had gone on strike, paying compensation to the family members of employees who died after contracting COVID-19 was one of the major demands.

Meanwhile, the Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a case of unnatural death and have launched a probe to ascertain why the family took such an extreme step.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104 for help )