After complex craniofacial surgery through crowdfunding, 12-year-old boy recovers from severe birth defects

November 23, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

After 15 surgeries for severe birth defects, including a complex craniofacial surgery, 12-year-old Aaron Bhadra, who suffered from Craniosynostosis - a birth defect in which the bones in a skull join together too early - has now recovered.

A team of doctors at Aster Hospitals, Bengaluru, and Aster Medcity, Kochi, successfully performed a 12-hour complex craniofacial surgery and have discharged him. The surgery was done through crowdfunding at Aster CMI hospital.

This boy from Kolkatta was born with multiple complications. He did not have nostrils or a palate and had multiple holes in his heart. One of his eyes was completely dysfunctional and doctors suspected that his brain might not function properly too. Eventually, his medical condition started to affect him mentally. He often got upset when other kids of his age called him a ‘ghost’ and shut him out. Because of this, he was homeschooled. Since birth, he has undergone 15 different surgeries to survive. The family had sold everything they owned to afford the surgeries.

He was close to getting every problem fixed with one last major surgery. But his parents, who have been on the constant mission to provide Aaron a better life, could not afford it due to their prevailing financial condition. But, their hope soon arrived in the form of a few well-wishers - the Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd facilitated the treatment along with Milaap through a crowdfunding effort to provide him the life-changing craniofacial surgery.

A team of doctors comprising Ravi Gopal Varma, Director - Aster Global Institute of Neurosciences and Lead Consultant - Neurosurgery, Dilip Panikar, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manish Pai, Consultant - Neuro Surgery, Santhosh N U, Consultant - Neurosurgery and Endovascular Neurosurgery, Nirmala S, Consultant – Neurosurgery, Sherry Peter, Senior Consultant - Craniomaxillofacial Surgery and Sathish M S Vasishta, Consultant - Craniomaxillofacial Surgery conducted the surgery.

Speaking about the condition of the patient, Dr. Ravi Gopal Varma, Director - Aster Global Institute of Neurosciences and Lead Consultant - Neurosurgery, said Aaron suffered from Craniosynostosis, a birth defect in which the bones in a skull join together too early. “This condition can cause the head to stop growing in the areas where the sutures (the spaces between a typical baby’s skull bones are filled with flexible material) have fused, and expand abnormally in other areas. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications such as severe and permanent head deformity, increased pressure on the brain, seizures and developmental delay,” he said.

Commenting on the complications and complexities involved in the surgery, Dr. Vasishta said the boy had Orbital Hypertelorism which was treated surgically. Orbital Hypertelorism is a rare birth defect with an occurrence of 1-2% in one lakh live births. It causes an abnormal increase in lateral distance between the orbits. He also had a cleft lip and palate which was corrected before. He could breathe only through one nostril.

“First we mapped a 3-D model of the skull and planned the Osteotomy. Then we did the frontal craniotomy. Post that, the distance between the two eyes is reduced. We have also grated a nose and pushed forward the upper jaw to give a new look and more presentable,” he said.

The surgery involved entire skull and bones being cut into multiple pieces and then aligned, said Sherry Peter, Senior Consultant, Aster Medcity, Kochi.