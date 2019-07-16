After CDR, police to look into criminals’ digital footprint

The police recently tracked the Internet usage of an accused in Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara. He was using Internet apps to issue instructions to his henchmen in the city.

In an era where the Internet dominates communication, the police are increasingly looking at it as a source for leads in criminal investigation. So far, this effort has been intermittent and been followed by a few officers. However, a recent circular to investigating officers seeks to make tracking of suspects’ digital footprints a part of investigations. On July 8, the cyber crime cell issued a circular directing investigating officials to analyse Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) along with Call Detail Records (CDR).

CDR has now become a mainstay of investigations and police routinely get a list of all calls made by suspects through telecom providers. However, said an official, many suspects were using Internet-based voice calls to escape detection.

The circular asks Investigating Officers to obtain cell IDs of mobile phones being used. An officer said that unlike CDR, where they could access details of the caller party, IPDR will not reveal much since data is being transmitted in kilobytes. “There may be gigabytes or terrabytes-worth of data from just one investigation and it is tedious to go through the mobile IDs and IPs (Internet Protocol) addresses presented,” he said.

However, officials will get to know basic information of apps being used, intensity through Internet data, IPs where online messages have been sent or received from, Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VOIP), websites visited, and others.

As per the Information Technology Act, 2000, it is mandatory for all service providers to share required data with the police for investigations. While companies based in India offer cooperation, it is difficult to obtain information from foreign companies, an officer said.