After being stalled in 2019 after BMRCL objections, BDA to restart construction of two additional lanes to Hebbal flyover 

The unused pillars that the Bangalore Development Authority had erected to build additional loops on Hebbal flyover. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to restart the construction to add two lanes to the Hebbal flyover that was halted two years ago.

In 2019, citing objections from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the project was stalled midway.

The BMRCL had raised objections that the construction of an additional loop to the existing flyover for motorists coming from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to enter the city would come in the way of the alignment proposed under phase III of Namma Metro from Kempapura to J.P. Nagar.

The BDA had already constructed 13 pillars out of the 40 planned for adding the additional two lanes.

Meanwhile, the Rail Infrastructure Technical Engineering Services (RITES) was tasked with a study to identify solutions to decongest the traffic gridlock and accommodate future expansion of other mass transit systems.

Recently, the BDA proposed plans to decongest the Hebbal flyover junction, including construction of additional lanes for motorists coming from the airport and entering the city, construction of a new flyover for traffic from K.R. Puram by linking a branch with the main lanes of the flyover, and connecting other lanes with the national highway.

The BDA had not fully agreed with the plans proposed by the RITES while incorporating these plans. Officials of the BDA maintain that a majority of the proposals are not feasible and require land acquisition.

BDA chairman S.R. Vishwanth said: “The BDA has decided to restart the project by incorporating future expansions. The State government had directed the BDA to float a fresh tender to restart the work. However, no one had come forward to do the work that was stopped midway as there are many challenges involved. They will not be ready to take the blame if something goes wrong. We have apprised the government that it would be better if the old contractor himself continues the work.”

According to the original plan that was cleared in 2015-16, along with the construction of additional loops, the BDA also wanted to construct a unidirectional underpass for traffic from the Tumakuru Road side to K.R. Puram.

The BDA had spent ₹25 crore for the half-done work.

As per the plan, the up ramp of the proposed lane starts near the road, which is being used by motorists coming from the Esteem Mall side and moving towards Tumakuru Road.

The down ramp with two lanes will end near the Baptist Hospital connecting the main lanes that lead to Mekhri Circle.

Metro line will go on level two, says BMRCL MD

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) now says there is no problem with the construction of additional lanes if they are built at level one that is parallel to the existing flyover.

MD of BMRCL Anjum Parwez said: “We do not see any problem with the construction of additional lanes if they are built at level one that is parallel to the existing flyover. These things are being conveyed to the BDA at several high-level meetings. Our proposed metro line under phase III will go at level two. It will come from the Kempapura side and head towards the BEL Circle”.

The proposed metro station under the ORR-airport line (Central Silk Board to KIA) will come up near the bus depot of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Barring metro stations, in the future, Hebbal will have a suburban rail station under the Baiyappanahalli – Chikbanvara line.