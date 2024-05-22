After 25 years, BBMP declares Anugraha Layout flood-free

For nearly 25 years, this layout witnessed recurring floods. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now declared Anugraha Layout (Phase 1) as a flood-free zone. However, the residents of the layout at Kodichikkanahalli expressed mixed opinions about the assessment of the civic body.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, talking to The Hindu, said the flooding stopped after the civic body implemented necessary measures at the layout. “The layout is now officially removed from the list of flood-prone areas of Bengaluru as flooding did not occur in the recent rains. He said the BBMP installed a pumping station and a sump, which the Residents Welfare Association of the layout will supervise. Water will be pumped out of the sump when it rains.

Mr. Giri Nath said the BBMP has also fixed the stormwater drain problem near the layout, which resulted in flooding. “The layout has not been inundated this year due to the successful implementation of measures by the civic body,” he said.

According to BBMP sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar are likely to visit the area.

BBMP claim disputed

Sethu Madhav, a resident of the layout whose house was flooded more than 15 times, disputed the claim of the BBMP saying the civic body has not fully implemented the measures to check flooding. “Although the layout, which has about 40 houses and three apartments, did not get flooded in the recent rains, it’s not the benchmark to declare it as flood-free. This time, the volume of the rain was far less compared to the previous years,” he said.

He said near his house, on the 3rd main road, the BBMP constructed a sump and set up a station to pump water from where water accumulates. “If the intensity of the rain is very heavy, there is every possibility of flooding. The BBMP has to act fast before it rains again,” he added.

Divakar H.S., President of Anugraha Layout Welfare Society, while partly agreeing with the BBMP’s declaration, said, “I am sure 80% of what BBMP had assured has been implemented. We are thankful to the BBMP. But there is still fear among some residents about flooding if there is heavy rain.”