After 20 years of notification, BDA calls first tender to asphalt roads at Arkavathy layout

February 14, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

About 20 years after notifying land for the Arkavathy layout, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finally invited a tender for asphalting roads in the Layout. The tender valued at ₹92 crore was notified on February 9 after completion of the electricity and the UGD works.

This comes as a rude reminder of infrastructure woes site allottees in BDA layouts continue to face, even as thousands of Bengalureans are eagerly waiting to apply for a BDA site in the new upcoming Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout.

The BDA had earlier carried out metalling of the roads in the layout which currently has about 5,000 allotees. The BDA first notified 4,000 acres for the layout, announced in March 2004, to cater to 20,000 allottees. Plagued by controversies since, the extent of land saw a rapid reduction owing to a series of alleged illegal de-notifications.

While initially 3,700 acres were notified late in the final notification, 2,700 acres were finalised for formation of the layout. But again in 2014, the re-notification was issued reducing it to 1,750 acres. However, the BDA handed over 990 acres to the engineering section. The BDA formed layout on 560 acres of land spanning 16 villages in Bengaluru East and Yelahanka, said H.R. Shantharajanna, Engineer Member (Chief Engineer), BDA.

He further said at present approximately there are about 5,000 sites. Many allottees were also given sites at Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout and about 360 acres are under litigation.

The BDA said it delayed asphalting as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had taken up electricity and UGD works. This is the first tender for asphalting in Arkavathy Layout called by the BDA, said Mr. Shantharajanna.

The roads will be asphalted at the 16th and the 17th block in Geddalahalli village, 20th block in Hennur village, 19th block in Chellakere village, 14th, 15th, and 20th block in Thanisandra village, 8th, 10th, and 11th block in Dasarahalli, 5th, 6th and 17th block in K. Narayanapura village and others. The BDA has called tender in 11 different packages.

A site allottee talking to The Hindu said this is the first tender called by the BBMP for laying bitumen road after 20 years into notification. This puts the spotlight on the pace at which the BDA works. This is just 11 packages and there are many pockets which also need asphalting.

