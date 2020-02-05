‘Affix notice boards cautioning visitors to K.R. Market’

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to put up cautionary boards at all entrances to K.R. Market informing visitors that “those entering the market complex are at risk as BBMP has not provided sufficient fire safety measures in the building”.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoundar issued the direction as the BBMP had failed to comply with various fire safety norms as pointed out in the fire audit report of 2019 submitted by the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES).

The bench also directed the BBMP to inform all occupants of shops, whether occupying legally or illegally, inside the market complex that they are occupying the market building and carrying on business at their own risk as the BBMP has not provided sufficient fire safety measures.

The court had on January 8 indicated to the BBMP that it will have to pass orders for affixing boards cautioning visitors if the BBMP failed to provide sufficient fire safety measures at the earliest.

Meanwhile, BBMP counsel pointed out that a private company had inspected the market complex on February 4 and would soon submit a proposal for providing various fire safety equipment. The counsel also said that the BBMP has already put up notices cautioning visitors.

However, the bench said that the notice should specifically state that risk is due to non provision of fire safety measures by the BBMP.

Plan traced

Meanwhile, BBMP counsel said that the market’s sanctioned building plan, which was missing, was traced. As per the plan, 28 shops were constructed illegally in the passage of the market complex, and soon the BBMP would submit a copy of the plan and other documents to the court. The 28 shops were constructed as per permission granted by a Standing Committee of the BBMP, its counsel submitted.