Aero International webinar from Jan. 29

A two-day Aero International webinar 2021 on the theme ‘Advanced Frontier Technologies for Aerospace and Defence’ will be held from January 29.
Organised by Aeronautical Society of India, in association with HAL, DRDO, ISRO, and private industries, the webinar is being held as a prelude to AERO India 2021 and as the flagship event of the aerospace fraternity.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Vice-Chairman of AeSI-Bengaluru, P. Mueen Ahamadullah Khan, said the webinar will cover two parallel tracks from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. On January 29, it will be held on the theme aircraft and space vehicles manufacturing technologies and implementation and challenges of industry 4.0 for A and D. On January 30, the topics are propulsion systems design, manufacturing and challenges, and unmanned platforms and strategic systems.
Mr. Khan said national and international speakers from HAL, DRDO, ADA, and speakers from Altair India, Airbus, Boeing, Wipro, GE, Rolls Royce, and Pratt and Whitney and other MNCs will deliver talks and participate in the panel discussions.
Event registration and participation is free for all in order to promote the significance of aerospace projects in the country, he added. Registration details: www.aesibangalore.com Free registration url: bit.ly/aiw2021.
