Aero India: Flight operations at KIA to be partially closed 

February 06, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

Flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be partially closed in view of Aero India, which is scheduled to be at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka.

To ensure safety, the airport will partially close commercial flight operations during the days of practice and the main show. Practice is scheduled to start from February 8 and the five-day event will be held between February 13 and 17.

The airport tweeted from its official Twitter handle that there will be partial closure.

“We would like to inform you that the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India (GoI) has planned to organize Aero India – 2023 at Indian Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bangalore, India from 08 February 2023 to 17 February 2023. There will be airspace closure for civil flights operation at BLR airport as per the below schedule. For queries on revised/changed flight schedules, please connect with your respective airline, “@BLRAirport tweeted.