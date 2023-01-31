Aero India: BBMP bans high rise cranes during show

January 31, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Days after the ban on selling meat ahead of Aero India show, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday issued an order banning high rise cranes on top of buildings within a radius of five kilometres from the Air Force station in Yelahanka.

The Joint Director of Town Planning (North), BBMP, ordered the public, owners, builders, and developers to lower high rise cranes and stop crane work during the show from February 9 to 17.

Any violation will attract punishment under the BBMP Act, 2020, and the Indian Aircraft Rules, 1937, the order said.