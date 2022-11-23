Aero India 2023 to be held in Bengaluru

November 23, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

It’s official: the 14th edition of Aero India will be held in Bengaluru next year. However, with just over two months left for Asia’s biggest airshow, the dates are yet to be announced. Dates for the airshow, which is usually held during February, are announced months in advance.

Even for the previous edition, despite it being held in the midst of COVID, the dates for the airshow were announced well in advance.

An official website, Aero India 2023, has gone live mentioning that next year’s edition will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru which has been hosting the airshow since 1996.

However, there is no mention of dates or any other information, be it about the countries participating or about the exhibitors, in the website .

In the past, there have been speculations that the airshow would be moved out of Bengaluru and that it would be held in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), breaking away from the long standing tradition of holding the Air Force Day in New Delhi, this year organised the Air Force Day in Chandigarh. MoD has also moved next year’s Army Day parade from the national capital to Bengaluru.