Aero India 2023: No steep hike in ticket rates 

December 12, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

There is no steep hike in ticket rates for the 14th edition of Aero India, which will be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka.

The ticket rates for the 2023 edition is almost similar to the last edition in 2021.

The biennial air show will begin on February 13 and conclude on February 17; the first three days are business days and the last two days are public days.

As per the terms and conditions for Aero India 2023, the business passes will be available at ₹5,000 for Indians and $150 for foreign nationals on all days of the show.

On public days, the general visitor passes providing access to the exhibition area and the air display area will be available at ₹2,500 for Indians and $50 for foreign nationals.

Likewise, the air display viewing area (ADVA) passes can be purchased at ₹1,000 for Indians and $50 for foreign nationals. During the last edition, ADVA tickets were priced at ₹1,000 for Indians and $40 for foreigners.

“As per stipulations of the State government and subject to public gathering being permitted and/or scheduling of public days, the ADVA entry to witness the Aero Display will open post the inaugural event viz. 1 p.m. on February 13 and on all other days from 9 a.m.,” stated the terms and conditions for Aero India 2023, on the official website.

The charges for all types of passes are inclusive of GST, it added.

There will also be an early bird discount for exhibitors who make their bookings before December 31.

