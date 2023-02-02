Aero India 2023: LCA Tejas will be the star attraction at India Pavilion 

February 02, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

A full-scale LCA Tejas aircraft in Final Operational Clearance (FOC) configuration will be at the centerstage of India Pavilion at Aero India 2023 which is being held at the Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru between February 13 and 17.

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said the 14th Edition of Aero India will have a separate India Pavilion which is based on Fixed Wing Platform theme to showcase India’s growth in the fixed wing area, including the future prospects for the same.

“The India Pavilion will further showcase the growth of India in developing an eco-system for Fixed Wing platform which includes the demonstration of various structural modules, simulators, systems (LRUs) etc of LCA-Tejas aircraft being produced by Private Partners,” the Ministry said.

There will also be a section for Defence space, New Technologies and a UAV section which will give an insight about the growth of India in each sector, it added.

Multi-role supersonic fighter

LCA Tejas is a single engine, light weight, highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter. It has quadruplex digital fly-by-wire Flight Control System (FCS) with associated advanced flight control laws.

The aircraft with delta wing is designed for air combat and offensive air support with reconnaissance and anti-ship as its secondary roles.

Extensive use of advanced composites in the airframe gives a high strength to weight ratio, long fatigue life and low radar signatures. Tejas is equipped with state-of-the-art features like glass cockpit, zero-zero ejection seat, inflight refueling probe, Jam proof AESA Radar, UEWS with SPJ, CMDS, HMDS DashV, BVR missile capability and many more which make the aircraft more lethal.

The LCA Tejas is presently available in Air Force fighter & twin seater and LCA Navy fighter and twin seater.

Other variants like LCA LIFT (lead in fighter trainer) and MK-2 are being developed for LCA Tejas.